School leaders react to Coronavirus Relief Bill

Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant says he is pleased with the Coronavirus relief bill.

He says the district will do what it can to ensure that every senior graduates on time.

He says he knows it's not the senior year they wanted but the district will work with them so they can move forward in their next step of life.

TPS leaders are also glad that K-12 testing will be put on hold for the 2019-2020 school year.

Dr. Durant says this will also give the state time to make changes to the State Report Card. He hopes the state will move away from certain indicators including the letter grade system.

