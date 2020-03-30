School leaders react to school closure extension

Ohio students have been learning online to keep up with their studies.

School leaders are not surprised that the Governor Dewine announced a new extension on school closures.

The coronavius has forced schools to close so students can practice social distancing.

Dr. Kadee Anstadt is the superintendent of Washington Local Schools.

She says they have a device in every home to make sure their students stay on track. The district announced July 18th will be the graduation date for the class of 2020. School closures have been extended until May 1st.