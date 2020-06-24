School superintendents waiting word from governors on bus transportation guidelines

How can we transport students from their homes to school while keeping them safe from the COVID-19 coronavirus?

That's the question school districts and superintendents are trying to answer. They're making plans but they're more of a work in progress with a wait and see approach. Why? They're awaiting word from Ohio governor Mike DeWine and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer on what guidelines or recommendations they'll place upon school districts.

A big challenge districts face is bus transportation. Will we have full buses or will there be one student per seat or one student per every other seat? The answer will drastically affect the plan districts have to put in place. Limiting the amount of kids on a bus will impact the amount of bus routes, the length of routes, staffing drivers, and staffing teachers and administrators at the schools earlier before schools begins and later after school ends.