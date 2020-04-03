Schools use drive-through model to get materials to students

SYLVANIA - With schools closed down in Ohio through at least May 1st, teachers and administrators had to organize a way to get materials to students.

In Sylvania, schools used a drive-through model to get textbooks, laptops, and other materials to students.

Central Trail Elementary principal Amanda Ogren said this is the first step and the next step is creating a website that will have everything parents and students need in one location to continue education from home. That site is expected to be up next week.