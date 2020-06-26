Health experts tout masks as the best way to combat COVID-19

While the debate over whether or not to wear a mask straddles political divides, scientists say the evidence is clear. Wearing a mask is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. That along with 6-foot social distancing and washing your hands is the one constant we know about this virus.

Mercy Health Dr. Kevin Casey MD says “We know that 80% of the people carrying the virus aren't aware that they're carrying the virus. And they have it for 4 or 5 days even people who become symptomatic - without any symptoms.”

Casey says the masks protect other people from you. “There are many people walking around who are probably carrying the virus and breathing it out with almost every breath so wearing the mask is really a courtesy to the other people and a service to the community.”

Dr. Casey says there’s a lot we still don’t know about the COVID virus, but we do know how easily it spreads from person to person. “The virus lives within the secretions within your saliva with the mucus in your nose and things like that. So as you're breathing the moisture goes in and out of your mouth and nose. So covering it up, the mask actually catches the moisture which has the virus inside of it which keeps it from going forward.”

