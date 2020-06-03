With free college in sight, Scott High School celebrates the class of 2020

It was a graduation ceremony that felt more like a party.

Toledo Public Schools celebrated the class of 2020 with a drive- thru graduation.

Graduate Matthew Bowman explained why this moment is so meaningful. "It means that I accomplished something and I am proud of myself for doing it."

"I am just so grateful. He is the last one and I call him The Last Mohican," his mother, Pearlene said. "All of the 5 have graduated high school and gone on to college so he is on his way now, so I am grateful."

This year has been tough for the entire class of 2020.

A school year cut short, no prom, or a proper senior sendoff.

"When the time came and adversity hit, they stood by and continued to work, they continued to fill out scholarship forms and I am extremely proud of them," principal Carnel Smith said.

The entire class will have an opportunity to attend college free of charge, thanks to Hope Toledo. The gesture also extends to a parent or legal guardian.

