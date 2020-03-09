After philanthropist gives gift of a lifetime, Scott seniors prepare for college

The energy in the Scott High School learning community has shifted.

In January, the founder of Hope Toledo, Pete Kadens, made a pledge to pay for the entire senior class to go to college.

"Our kids feel like the first time, people see us and they notice us, and this is a possibility."

Now many of them are exploring a future they didn't know was possible.

"We've had several students who may not have looked at college before that are exploring things, wanting to retake their SATs and ACTs," said guidance counselor Jodie Crowl.

On Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., representatives from more than a dozen area colleges and universities will be on the Scott campus to help students explore all their options.