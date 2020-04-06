SeaGate Convention Centre will serve as coronavirus alternative site

SeaGate Convention Centre in Toledo will serve as one of six coronavirus alternative sites, as named by Governor Mike DeWine in his Monday coronavirus press conference.

The others include Case Western University’s Health Education Campus in Cuyahoga County, Dayton Convention Center in Montgomery County, Covelli Convention Center in Mahoning County, Duke Energy Convention Center in Hamilton County and Greater Columbus Convention Center in Franklin County.

"Representatives from health care systems, local governments, county emergency management agencies, state agencies, the Ohio National Guard, among others, have teamed up in regions of the state to look at buildings that can support large numbers of patients," DeWine said.

Ohio reported 4,450 coronavirus cases Monday and a total of 142 deaths. There have been 1,214 hospitalizations.