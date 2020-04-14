SeaGate Centre build-out for COVID-19 response postponed as hospitals increase capacity

There may not be major changes coming to Toledo's SeaGate Centre after all. The site was one of six chosen throughout the state to be converted to medical space to assist with the projected overflow of COVID-19 patients from area hospitals but, according to the groups in charge of that build-out, it may no longer be necessary.

According to a press release from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the Northwest Ohio Hospital Emergency Management Coalition and the Lucas County Emergency Operations Center say that work done by local hospitals to increase capacity and the sacrifices made by residents to slow the spread of the virus have started to show results. Those changes have, they say, made it likely that area hospitals will be able to manage the number of COVID-19 patients expected for the duration of the outbreak, without needing the extra space at the SeaGate Centre.

According to the Health Department, 47% of the beds that would be used for COVID-19 patients at the 32 hospitals in the area are currently vacant and 73% of ventilators remain available. Those numbers do not account for the surge capacity plans put in place by those hospitals.

That doesn't mean they're taking the option to convert the convention center entirely off the table. The groups say they are still planning to use the SeaGate Centre as an Alternate Care Facility if needed, and have asked the state to issue the necessary permits that would allow them to do so.