Search for Port Clinton boy continues, police believe they spotted him on surveillance video

The reward for information leading to Harley Dilly's safe return was doubled to $4,000 Wednesday.

Bikers Against Abused And Neglected Children (B.A.A.N.C.) agreed to match the reward already being offered by the Port Clinton Police and Ottawa County Prosecutor.

Police announced earlier in the day that a surveillance camera captured an image they believe to be Harley between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20.

It was taken in the area between Harley’s residence on E. 5th Street and the Port Clinton High & Middle School Campus.

Harley was first reported missing shortly before midnight, December 21.