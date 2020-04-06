Differences between seasonal allergies and COVID-19

Spring is in the air, and with it come seasonal allergies for many.

Given the current climate, many allergies sufferers could be worried their sneezes mean something more severe.

However, local experts assure patients that nasal and eye symptoms are most likely allergies and not the coronavirus.

"With allergies, you can experience a lot more sneezing, itching nose, itchy eyes, congestion, those features are not typical of the coronavirus," says allergist Dr. Ghassan Safadi, M.D.

Dr. Safadi says it is still too early to tell whether or not allergy season this year will be good or bad, but the same suggestions apply for allergy treatment. This includes over the counter antihistamines and nasal steroids or sprays.

According to Dr. Safadi, the steroids in these medications are not strong enough to weaken the immune system or make someone more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

Patients with asthma are advised to be careful though, as COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, which could be potentially more dangerous when combined with allergies and congestion.

"People can still go out to the park if their asthma is well controlled, if their allergies are well controlled, however, if they start experiencing worsening symptoms that are not controlled then we would suggest that they try to avoid going outside during this time of year as well."

In addition, Dr. Safadi's practice will still provide care for those with more severe allergies who usually receive shots and additional care, but they are asking patients to wait in their cars before their appointment instead of the traditional waiting room to allow for social distancing.