Self defense classes for women being held in Maumee, Monroe

Keeping Our Girls Safe, along with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and police officers from Wauseon and Sylvania, will teach the basics of self defense March 14 at the Maumee Library Branch.

The program is free and open to women ages 16 and older. Registration is required and available here.

The class runs from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monroe County Community College

The Monroe County Community College's Office of Lifelong Learning is offering a Women's Self-Defense Seminar and several sessions of Tae Kwon Do classes in the spring and summer.

The seminar will be held from 7-9 p.m. on April 2 in teh Welch Health Educational Building on the main campus. The cost is $29, or $14.50 for senior citizens.

A four-week Tae Kwon Do class is scheduled for march 31-April 23. The class will meet on Tuesdays and THusday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in the Welch Health Educational Building. The cost is $54 per person and $28.50 for senior citizens.

There is a 16-week Tae Kwon Do class running from April 28-August 13 for $196 per person.

In addition to the 16-week session, there will be four-week sessions held throughout the summer including April 28-August 13; April 28-May 28 (no class on May 7, 21 and 26); June 2-25 (no class June 8); June 30-July 21; and July 23-August 13. The cost for each of these sessions is $54 per person with a senior discount rate of $28.50.

Participants can add a private lesson to each package for $25 ($22.50 for senior citizens), for a total cost of $79 ($51 for seniors) for each four-week session.

The 16-week and four-week Tae Kwon Do sessions will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in the Welch Health Educational Building.

To register or for more information, contact the Office of Lifelong Learning at (734) 384-4127.

