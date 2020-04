Beginning Monday, Rite-Aid in Holland is one of two self-swab COVID-19 in the state.

The location on the corner of Airport Hwy. and Holloway Rd. It's a partnership between Rite-Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests will be overseen by a pharmacist in the parking lot, so customers just need to drive up to the site. The company is expecting to do more than 200 tests in a day.

Pre-registration is required at this website.

Testing begins at 9 a.m.