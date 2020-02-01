Semi crashes into stopped tractor trailer on turnpike

One man is in the hospital after the tractor trailer he was driving veered off the roadway and into a stopped commercial vehicle.

It happened shortly after 9:00 AM Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike at mile marker 99. That's in Riley Township, Sandusky County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a 47-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, was driving a 2000 Volvo tractor trailer hauling a small load of grapes. His vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a stopped disabled commercial vehicle.

The impact crushed the cab of the moving vehicle and the driver was trapped inside. Troopers say it took Sandusky County EMS and the Clyde Fire Department one hour to extract the driver. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with injuries described as life threatening.

A husband and wife in the stopped 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer were not hurt. Troopers say the two from Florida were hauling perishable meat products. Their vehicle was parked off the side of the roadway with US DOT approved triangles displayed behind it.

Both commercial vehicles were later towed from the scene. However, westbound traffic was completely closed for 45 minutes as a result of the crash.