Truck driver found dead at Ohio Turnpike rest area

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found a truck driver dead in a semi at an an Ohio Turnpike service plaza Friday afternoon.

Troopers were sent to the Indian Meadows Service Plaza in Williams County to check on the well-being of the driver, who was later identified as David Day, 63, of New Plymouth, Idaho. Authorities say Day was found in the sleeping section of the cab of the semi and was unresponsive.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Day was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Williams County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene. There was no sign of foul play involved and his death is under investigation.

