Sen. Fedor asks governor to step in and stop any sale, transfer of UTMC

Leaders in Toledo came together today, levying some bold accusations at the affiliation agreement between ProMedica and UTMC.

The legislators are asking Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to weigh in on whether the agreement is actually a hostile takeover of the University of Toledo by the healthcare provider.

State Senator Teresa Fedor spoke today at One Government Center, asking DeWine to halt any sale of transfer of UTMC until the entire UT-ProMedica deal can be re-examined. She wants that done by people with subpoena power.

The university is currently taking proposals to buy or partner with the hospital, in part because of the millions of dollars of deficits the hospital is running.

In 2015, the school signed an academic affiliation with ProMedica, meaning more residents and teaching at places like Toledo Hospital. It was not an agreement with UTMC.

But now with UTMC having deep money issues, some are seeing that academic agreement in a new light. Now we wait to see if the governor will as well.