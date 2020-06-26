Sen. Fedor closing office over coronavirus fears

State Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) announced Friday that her office would remain closed until the Statehouse establishes health and safety protocols.

She said she was alerted to the issue after a staffer of hers had tested positive. While Sen. Fedor and her staff stayed home and were tested for coronavirus, the rest of the General Assembly was not notified.

"I urge all Ohioans to help our state and nation get through this pandemic by wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands and getting tested," Sen. Fedor said in a statement, printed in full below.