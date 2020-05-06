Senate Bill 1 amendment aims to limit authority of Ohio Health Director Amy Acton

The Ohio House of Representatives passed an amendment during Wednesday’s session that would limit the authority Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has.

The amendment to Senate Bill 1 passed the House with a 58-37 vote.

The relevant part reads:



“... require certain agencies to reduce the number of regulatory restrictions in their administrative rules, to require the approval of the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review for Department of Health orders to be effective for more than fourteen days, and to modify the Department’s rulemaking authority.”

An extension of longer than two weeks would need to be approved by a joint House and Senate committee.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement about the legislation, saying it’s “the last thing we need” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My administration is focused on the important things we need to do to help businesses responsibly reopen while protecting Ohioans’ health and safety. This week alone, this included increasing coronavirus testing and tracing, balancing Ohio’s budget, and working on plans to move Ohio’s economy forward. Ohioans need their legislators focused on these important issues. Creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio’s economy.”

The bill, which gained traction after several Republican lawmakers have been critical of Dr. Acton’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Ohio, now goes back to the Senate for consideration.