Seneca County crash sends 10 to area hospitals

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash that sent 10 people to area hospitals.

According to a news release, a minivan driven by Deanne D. Jackson, 43, of Medway, was northbound on SR 67 at US 224 when she pulled into the intersection and into the path of another minivan, driven by Christopher M. Ostrowksi, 49, of Bowling Green.

Ostrowski's van hit Jackson's van on the driver's side, and both vehicles slid off the northeast corner of the intersection.

Jackson was flown to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries. Passengers in her van included: Deandre K. Oliver, 20, Isis J. Jackson, 10, Osiris D. Jackson, 12, and Emma J. Lee, 18, who were all transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Londyn M. Lee-Oliver, 1, was transported to Tiffin Mercy with no injuries.

Ostrowski was transported to Willard Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passengers included: Jennifer L. Ostrowski, 42, Aleksander W. Ostrowski, 12, Ela M. Ostrowski, 14, who were all transported to Willard Mercy with non-life threatening injuries.

