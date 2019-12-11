Seneca County golf pro charged with voyeurism

A golf pro at a Seneca County course has been charged with attempting to film or photograph female patrons in the locker room at Mohawk Golf & Country Club.

Nicholas A. Dendinger, 38, was charged with voyeurism Monday in Tiffin Municipal Court.

According to the complaint, Dendinger, of Bellevue, placed a secret recording device in the just outside the shower area in the women's locker room at Mohawk.

Dendinger claims he was watching his employees to ensure they were working and not stealing from the golf course.

According to the Tiffin Advertiser-Tribune, Seneca County Detective Sgt. Kevin Reinbolt sought a search warrant after receiving a call from a board member, who told him officials had found the device in the women's locker room.

Reinbolt dismanted the USB wall charger adapter and found a spy camera with a micro SD card inside. There were five video clips on the card, four of which appeared to be taken from the inside of a locker room.

Once the card was forensically searched, thousands of images and 77 video clips were retrieved from the card. The clips were of the inside of what's believed to be a locker room, a men's restroom, a vehicle and bedroom, and under a counter.