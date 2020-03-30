Seneca County woman dies from COVID-19 infection

An 85-year-old woman in Seneca County is being reported as the county's first death related to COVID-19.

The Seneca County General Health District released the information Monday morning. According to the release, the county's communicable disease nurse will do a detailed history on the patient to determine where she contracted the virus.

The case was first reported to the county by a hospital when it was initially identified.

The county will not release any other information on the woman out of concerns for her privacy.