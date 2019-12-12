Lucas County Senior Services preparing for more demand with new dollars

Leaders in the senior services community are looking to increase services as the older population starts to increase in Lucas County. Now they're doing that with newly approved tax dollars.

Those tax dollars passed this November will be used by the Area Office on Aging.

That work focuses on several areas but here are the big ones:

-Home delivery service of meals

-Senior services like senior centers, transportation and home repairs

-Operating Alzheimer’s adult day care service

-General home care

Their research has shown that the cost actually decreases when someone gets care in their own home, which is where most people want to be in the first place. Just about 70% of voters said “Yes” to a renewal and tax increase last month for what some believe is a very necessary service.

"Aging, everybody is going to do it. Everyone knows that sooner or later they're going to be the ones that will need the services," said Bill Harris, chairman of the board for the Area Office on Aging.

"We can't provide everything for everybody but we certainly do help with people who are trying to make ends meet and trying to stay living in their own community," said Billie Johnson, President/CEO of the Area Office on Aging.

Part of why that increase was needed, according to officials at the Area Office on Aging is the baby boomer generation living longer and needing more services. They also offer respite care for those caring for the older folks.

This is a five year levy that's expected to generate about $5.5 million a year. That money is then leveraged for state and federal dollars and whatever grant money might be available, so the hope is to make it go further.