Serious accident in Erie County

A driver is recovering at St. Vincent Medical Center after a very serious accident in Oxford Township.

The single car crash happened tonight just before 7 p.m. on State Route 113 east of State Route 99. Lesa Macadam, of Mansfield, was driving a 2019 Nissan east on SR 113. Macadam drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, re-entered the roadway, continued off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned several times before coming to rest in a farm field.

The State Patrol says she suffered incapacitating injuries and it appears alcohol and/or drugs appear to be factors in the accident.