Serving while Black: Public servants feel torn as protesters fight for social justice.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Byrd made a passionate post on social media about how it feels to be black and a civil servant.

The Chief says he believes in productive protesting, but he doesn't believe in the destruction of people or property.

With that being said, Chief Byrd says he understands the pain many African Americans are feeling in this moment. Byrd is known for his activism in the black community as it pertains to health. Byrd says he enjoyed the peaceful protests downtown Saturday but when they turned chaotic, He says, "We saw what looked like smoke bombs coming from the protesting side of the crowd into the protesting side of the crowd, there were fireworks being launched into the crowd from other people in the car." Chief Byrd says he didn't expect it to get out of hand. He says,

"My son happened to call me right as I am watching this, asking where he can park downtown to participate, so as this is all going on I see it start to go south, I was trying to convince my son not to come down here." Byrd's ge.21-year-old son decided to stay home. His outrage led to a passionate post he posted on facebook about being a black civil servant.

