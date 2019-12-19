Settles named NJCAA Division III Volleyball Player of the Year

Tyriana Settles ended her career at Fostoria High School 62 kills shy of the career prep record in Ohio.

In her freshman season at Owens Community College on the NJCAA Division III championship volleyball team, she is now the Division III Player of the Year.

"I'm lost for words," Settles said. "It's a feeling you just can't explain. It's pretty awesome. It still hasn't all the way gone through my mind yet - that's huge. As a freshman, I didn't know I was going to get it. That's huge for a freshman."

As a freshman, Settles led the country in kills and is now second all time in the nation for kills in a season since 2008.

"I've been playing for a really long time," Settles said. "At first I wasn't very good at the sport like not really. Then, I gradually got better as I like practiced more on my own. I trained a little bit harder than the rest of the girls. It is honestly just about on what you do on your own and how you can fix your mistakes."

Settles not only balances volleyball with school, but she is now a member of the Owens basketball team - while also holding two part time jobs. One of those jobs is at Kingston as Settles works toward her career in nursing.

"My schedule is kind of crazy," Settles said. "It's hard to balance sometimes but I get through it. I talked to a couple people and they're mostly flexible."

National player of the year is by definition an individual award, but that is now what Settles remembers most from the run by the Express in the fall.

"Winning nationals was crazy, it was a fun moment," Settles said. "Our team got into a little dog pile. That was probably my favorite moment out of that whole game."