Seven arrested for violating stay-at-home order over weekend

Seven people were arrested over the weekend for violating Ohio's stay-at-home order, which as been extended to May 29.

Six were arrested in the 500 block of Ogden: Preston Horton, 23, of Columbus; Ronald Lyons, 19, DeAngelo Spears, 20, Iriese Carter, 20, Armani Thomas, 19, and Jaquan Jones, 19, all of Toledo. Horton and Lyons also face charges of obstructing official business after they allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Jariesha Dillard, 24, of Toledo, was charged in a separate incident Saturday. She was seen outside with 40 to 50 other people early Saturday morning outside the Greenbelt Place Apartments. According to police records, she was asked to return home several times but failed to do so.