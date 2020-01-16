Seven children orphaned after parents die in apparant drug overdose

Seven local children ages 6-15 lost both their parents this week. Toledo police are investigating after the couple died of an apparent drug overdose Monday night. Since the sudden death, friends are stepping up to help the orphaned children left behind in this tragedy.

Loved ones told 13abc 37-year-old Jennifer Eber and 44-year-old Wayne Lee had a long, but often troubled relationship. Despite that, the parents tried to raise their seven kids together as a family.

A devoted mother and a caring friend with a contagious laugh is how Jen Eber's best friends describe her.

"She had seven wonderful children and they were her life," said Casey Wylie.

"She was always smiling, bubbly, happy," said Joy Grogan.

For years now Casey Wylie and Joy Grogan have worked with Jen as severs at The Hollywood Casino.

"We're a very close knit family. We're very lucky to have each other," said Wylie.

"We called each other sis because we were that close, you know. She considered me her sister and I, her," said Grogan.

They say Jen loved sunflowers. So, in her honor during the interviews Thursday, Wylie wore one in her hair and Grogan dressed in a floral shirt.

"She's one of those people that you meet her and you instantly felt like you were friends. Like best friends and family," said Wylie.

But something terrible and unexpected ended the young mother's life Monday.

That's when Eber and Wayne Lee's oldest son found his parents unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom in a Toledo home on Superior.

The police report indicates the 15-year-old went there after his mother didn't pick him up from school.

Friends say that's where Wayne lived, but Jen and the kids lived with Grandpa.

"He is very determined to keep full custody of them, but he's already voiced concerns to me because he's 78-years-old," said Grogan.

An official cause of death is pending toxicology reports, but TPD says they're investigating this as a double overdose. Vice detectives are working to determine the type of drugs involved.

But Jen's friends say none of this makes sense.

"Didn't compute. I mean she didn't do drugs. She doesn't do drugs. So, kind of really waiting on that autopsy," said Grogan.

Now, Jen's work family is stepping up to care for the seven children ages 6-15 left behind by organizing a GoFundMe page to set up a trust fund.

If Grogan could talk to her best friend just one more time:

"I love ya and I miss you and I'm doing my best to make sure that your kids are OK," she said through tears.

A family member told 13abc the children are willing to talk and we'll give them that opportunity Friday.