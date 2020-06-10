Ohio Democrats cosponsor nationwide police reform bill banning chokeholds, racial profiling

Several U.S. lawmakers from Ohio have joined the long list of legislators to cosponsor the Justice in Policing Act, a law enforcement reform bill introduced in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The police reform proposal from members of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives would work to end racial profiling in the criminal justice system and improve community relations with law enforcement.

Several key implementations to the Justice in Policing Act proposal include:





Bans chokeholds, carotid holds, and no-knock warrants



Prohibits police from racial, religious, and discriminatory profiling



Establishes a police misconduct registry to prevent officers with a problematic history who are fired or leave one department from being hired at another



Requires the use of dashboard and body camera for federal officers as well as mandates local law enforcement agencies to use existing funds to ensure the use of video systems



Creates development and training programs



Increases police accountability and transparency through legal reform



Limits the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local-level law enforcement agencies



The Democrats from Ohio listed as cosponsors include Rep. Joyce Beatty, Rep. Marcia Fudge, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Rep. Tim Ryan, and Sen. Sherrod Brown.

