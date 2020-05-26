Several arrests made after TPD responds to reports of large gathering in old Swain Field parking lot

Multiple people were arrested after Toledo Police responded to several 911 calls for a large gathering of people at old Swain Field parking lot.

According to a police report, as many as 500 vehicles and 700 individuals were gathered early Monday morning in the area of Monroe and Detroit. 911 operators received calls of people fighting, people firing guns, and vehicles blocking traffic.

TPD issued several citations and towed vehicles. Nine adults and one juvenile were arrested for rioting.