Several stabbed at bar near Central Michigan University

Three people are hurt and a suspect is under arrest after a stabbing at a bar near Central Michigan University.

According to CNN, the attack happened late Saturday night in Mt. Pleasant, MI, at Wayside Central Bar.

The conditions of the three who were stabbed is not clear. However, police were able to take the suspect into custody.

In response, CMU sent out a Tweet:

"CMU police are assisting in a multiple-police agency response, led by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

There was an isolated off-campus incident tonight at Wayside Central. Three victims have been reported with unspecified injuries.

A suspect has been identified detained. There is no longer an ongoing threat to the public. The community is safe."