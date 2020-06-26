Severe Storms Possible Friday Evening

The severe weather threat has increased for this evening and overnight hours. An "Enhanced Risk" (3 of 5) is in place for our Michigan Counties and Williams, Fulton, and Lucas Counties. The rest of the area is in a "Slight Risk" (2 of 5). While an isolated tornado is possible, damaging wind is the main concern along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. An isolated storm is possible between 4 to 9pm. Widespread storms are likely between 9pm to 3am tonight. Stay with 13abc for the very latest.