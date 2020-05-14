Severe storms possible for Thursday

Severe storms will possibly roll into the area today between 3-7 p.m.

The area is under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Tornadoes are unlikely, but they can't be ruled out completely.

Heavy rain is also possible at times during the afternoon and evening. Rain totals on Thursday and Friday could add up to 1-2 inches overall. More rain is likely Sunday.

