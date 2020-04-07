Severe storms possible Tuesday night

The risk for large hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds have all increased. Storms are still likely between 10 pm and 2 am. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the "slight risk" to an "enhanced risk" for severe storms earlier today.

Stay storm aware tonight. Please set your weather radio to alert mode, and/or have the First Warning Weather app downloaded. You can customize those alerts.

We will have updates on-air, online, and on Facebook through the evening.

Stay with 13abc for the latest.