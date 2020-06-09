Severe Weather Threat Tue Evening & Wednesday

Two different storm systems could bring a threat of severe weather Tuesday & Wednesday. As tropical moisture interacts with high heat late Tuesday, a few evening storms are possible. A few of the storms may produce gusty winds.

The risk for severe weather will increase on Wednesday. A second line of storms is possible during the afternoon and evening hours. We are just under a "Slight Risk" at this time. However, the risk for a tornado is there as the atmosphere will have wind shear which can twist thunderstorms into supercells. There is also a risk for large hail and the high wind threat will be higher east of I-75. Stay with 13abc for the latest.