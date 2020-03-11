Gupta's alleged victims are sex workers

"Unfortunately in trafficking we're seeing this happening more and more where cases have been going on for a long extended period of time," says Sandy Sieben, co-chair of Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition.

The woman who came forward withh accusations against doctor Manish Gupta found allegations by other women dating back to 2013.

"When this is an underground way of life or work, they have to get creative either in their own websites or forms of communication in order to protect each other," says Sieben.

The allegations were on websites that escorts use to share information about dangerous men.

"There's rules, there's contracts, there's regulations as to what services one is willing and open to providing, and what boundaries or safety measures come into play," says Sieben.

Lorin Zaner has defended clients like Gupta sine the 1970's.

"Just because there's an allegation, just because there's charges, doesn't mean it's true," says Zaner.

When Zaner started, a case like Gupta's would have been unlikely to see a courtroom.

"With the MeToo movement going on today, it's not surprising that a number of women would come forward," says Zaner.

"It's exciting because I don't think we see sex workers given a voice," says Sieben.

But there have been lots of changes of the years, namely that defense attorneys can no longer attack an alleged victim's credibility based on profession.

Just because someone is a sex worker...

"It doesn't mean that they can't be raped," says Zaner.

"I hope that we're able to look past the label of being a sex worker or being involved in prostitution. I think those labels really blur things," says Sieben.

As of now, Gupta is only being charged with crimes related to one incident with one woman. The federal arrest warrant makes no mention that patients were involved, and it says it appears Gupta had sex with unconscious women in hotel rooms.