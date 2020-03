For 14 years, National Puppy Day has been celebrated on March 23 as a way to celebrate some of the cutest members of our families.

But it's also a way to bring awareness to the need for care of and homes for orphaned puppies, as well as educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country.

To help us celebrate the day and bring awareness, we'd love to see a pic of your pup! Follow this link to share a photo.