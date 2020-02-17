Candidate Gary Johnson on the issues facing the Lucas County Sheriff's Office

It's your voice -- Your vote.

13ABC is talking with all four of the Democratic candidates for Lucas County Sheriff.

We are asking all four candidates about the most pressing issues facing the next sheriff: A new jail, the opiate epidemic and overtime within the sheriff's office.

Gary Johnson is currently a Toledo City Councilman and is now running for the Sheriff's seat in the March 17th primary. Johnson has been a Lucas County Sheriff's Office volunteer reserve member for 30-years.

The jail: "I'm a firm believer that the jail needs to stay downtown. I think the people have spoken, and the courts have spoken," says Johnson. "I'm one that believes we can restructure it to two to three stories at the most. Put our administrative offices on the top floor. Put food services on the second floor and still have all of our prisoners on one floor and accommodate the safety factors that need to be accommodated."

The opiate epidemic: Johnson supports the current Drug Abuse Response Team or D.A.R.T., but with a cap. "I would look for people that have a mental health background education. People that work with people with addictions and things of that nature to take cases after the D.A.R.T. officers have had them for 6-months, and then continue that tracking instead of having a D.A.R.T. officer do the tracking for the entire two-year period."

The Overtime Issue: Johnson says recruiting new officers will remedy that. "Increasing the rate of pay without increasing the budget and also work to make sure that the corrections program that they have to go through can get college credit. So instead of it just being a dead end position try to work that position so it's a beginning position for criminal justice."

