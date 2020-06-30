Sheriff: Oklahoma man shoots woman who tried to steal his Nazi flag

A 26-year-old Oklahoma woman was shot after authorities say she was dared to steal a Nazi flag from a man’s front yard.

KFOR reports the woman was at a party across the street from the home of John Feaster in the small town of Hunter. Authorities say she was hit with multiple gunshots after retrieving the flag from his front yard.

“On the way back, someone hollered, ‘Gun,’” Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said. “She dropped the flag at the end of the driveway, and shots were fired.”

Helm said Feaster was taken into custody without any additional conflicts, and he immediately asked for a lawyer. Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for his home in order to obtain evidence.

“We recovered the suspect’s rifle, and about total, we got about 14 guns out of there and some ammunition,” Helm said.

Feaster is charged with shooting with the intent to kill and battery with a deadly weapon.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said the flag has prominently flown outside his home for about a year, and this wasn’t the first time the flag was stolen.

“It’s never really been a problem. His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them up, but nothing ever came of it,” the neighbor said. “This is the first time it’s ever came to violence. He’s been out mowing neighbors’ yards and just smiling and waving at everyone.”

The district attorney’s office is still deciding whether the woman will face charges.

