Sheriff confirms body found early Monday in Bedford Twp. home

Details are scarce, but the Monroe County Sheriff Department is confirming a body was found in a home in the 8800 block of Lewis Ave. in Bedford Township early Monday morning.

A call came in around 3:14 a.m., and crews responded to the scene, finding a body face down.

A sergeant with the Sheriff's Department cannot confirm whether the deceased was male or female or the nature of the death. They also cannot confirm whether it was a homicide.

Two Bedford men went to the Sheriff's Department for questioning, but they were not arrested and are not considered suspects at this time.

Officials are still investigating.

