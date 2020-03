Units from multiple agencies are on the scene of a death investigation Thursday in Pemberville.

According to Pemberville Police, an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of Perry St. when he was approached by a female outside a home. She directed him inside the house where two deceased people were found.

One male and one female were found inside the home with gunshot wounds.

