Sheriff talks reality of enforcement behind coronavirus mass gathering ban

As coronavirus concerns continue to grow in Ohio, state leaders are cracking down, particularly when it comes to large crowds.

"We cannot be gathered together," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statewide address. "We cannot be in close proximity to each other."

An order banning gatherings of 100 or more people in confined spaces went into place on Thursday. The rule doesn't apply to things like stores, weddings or religious events. Traditional office spaces are also excluded. While some people are taking the warning seriously, others are taking their chances.

"I think it might keep us in a little bit more frequently, but probably not all of it," Bowling Green resident Emily Ritchie said.

Ritchie and her friend went to out dinner on Thursday night despite health officials warnings to avoid public places all together.

"It probably won't change much from my behavior until I know someone who has it, or I start to see the breakout happen here," Ritchie's friend Branson Schroeder said.

Even with a mass gathering ban order in place, Wood County's sheriff says enforcing it can be tough.

"This is a first for many of us to go through something like this," Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

Wasylyshyn said since the ban exists under a state of emergency law enforcement can technically fine or arrest those in mass gatherings. The likelihood of that happening, though, is slim to none, he said.

"We're not going to be driving for large gatherings and arresting hundreds of people and then bringing them to jail, "Wasylyshyn said. "That's certainly not what we would do."

The sheriff said instead that law enforcement will likely address large crowds on complaints only, and even then he said only warnings will likely be given.

"We're keeping very open minds and being practical, being realistic," Wasylyshyn said.

While arrests are a last resort, the sheriff says law enforcement will ultimately do what's right to keep people safe.

"It can be enforced," Wasylyshyn said of the order. "Hopefully we'll not have to enforce it."

The ban on 100 plus people gatherings will remain in place until the state of emergency is lifted or modified. In the meantime, if you're in a large crowd you're asked to keep your distance from others, which the CDC says is 6 feet apart.