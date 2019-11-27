Sheriff's Office setting up two sobriety checkpoints

(Pixabay)
TOLEDO (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff's Office OVI Task Force will conduct two sobriety checkpoints on Saturday.

From 8 p.m.-1 a.m., the checkpoints will be set up at 7438 Airport Hwy. and 7145 Garden Rd. They will be staffed with officers from the task force.

 