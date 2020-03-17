Sheriff’s department asks criminals to take a break during coronavirus

At least one law enforcement agency is keeping its sense of humor during the global pandemic.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is politely asking that criminals take a break.

“Due to the coronavirus, the Sheriff’s department is asking that all criminal activities stop until further notice,” a post on the department’s Facebook page says.

“Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in the matter. We will update you when we deem it’s appropriate to proceed with yo bad selves.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.