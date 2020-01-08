Sheriff’s lost wallet found more than 12 years later

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says he lost his wallet at least 12 years ago and more than a decade later, someone returned it to him.

A sheriff;s wallet was found after missing for more than a decade. (Source: WXIX)

Sheriff Jones tweeted Tuesday that two kids were out playing in their neighborhood woods when they came across the wallet.

According to the tweet, Chad Oberholtzer’s two children found it after he set a timer for 30 minutes to see if they could “survive the wilderness.”

That’s when they found the wallet, which still contained the sheriff’s ID.

According to Jones, he lost the wallet between 12 and 15 years ago.

Someone tweeted to Jones, asking him if he rewarded the kids.

He said they gave them some stuffed animals, Sheriff’s Office Challenge Coins and “some other cool things for kids”.

