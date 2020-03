Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning.

Toledo Police say the victim near Vermaa's Carryout on West Sylvania.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At this point, detectives say no arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police CrimeStopper Hotline: 419-255-1111.