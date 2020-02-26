Shooting victim leaves legacy with gift of life

Andrew Wheeler is passing on the gift of life.

The 18-year-old was shot on February 16, inside his home on Merle Street. His mother, Renee, says she saw her son just hours before the shooting. She says her son was playing video games with a friend, when she claims he pointed a gun at her son and it went off.

Wheeler was shot in the neck.Family members kept him alive until paramedics arrived.He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery but his brain did not survive the trauma.

Wheeler describes her son, a Whitmer graduate, as a loving and compassionate teenager. Someone who was always willing to put others before himself.

The 18-year-old was inspired to become an organ donor at the age of 12, after losing his uncle, who was waiting for a heart transplant.

Wheeler says she had to honor her sons's wishes and endured a week of him on life-support to fulfill his mission.

"It helps a lot to know that he saved five lives and that he has the potential to help up to 125 people," says Wheeler.

This past weekend, Life Connection of Ohio coordinated a Hero Walk. Giving family, friends and hospital staff the chance to honor Wheeler and his gift of organ donation.

As for the case, detectives have met with the Lucas County Prosecutors but charges have not been filed. An official cause of death is still pending with the coroner. Wheeler says she wants justice for her son but as she prepares for his funeral she is focusing on the positive impact her son's life is giving others.