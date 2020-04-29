Doctor and local barbers talk about the dangers for the black community regarding COVID-19

Barbers are taking a disproportionate hit economically and physically from the pandemic. Barbers have a special relationship with their clients and oftentimes are first to recognize signs of underlying health conditions.

Dr. Brian Dolsey, Cardiologist, and local barbers will discuss signs of underlying health conditions and how these conditions can be dangerous to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The virtual town hall will be live on the Toledo Lucas County Health Departments Facebook page on Friday April 30 at 6 p.m.