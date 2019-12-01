Shoplifting suspects at Kohl's spark police chase in Findlay

A call for two suspected shoplifters at a Kohl's turned into a police chase in Findlay.

It happened Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at about 9:30 PM outside the Kohl's at 2310 Tiffin Ave.

Findlay Police say they received a 911 call for a "theft in progress." When officers responded, they located a white, 4-door Lincoln matching the description of the suspect's vehicle on the 900 block of Tiffin Ave.

Police attempted to pull over the vehicle, but they say the driver immediately sped away, trying to elude officers. The suspect's vehicle reportedly reached speeds of about 60 mph.

The driver eventually cut through an alley, turned off the headlights and pulled into a backyard on the 500 block of G street. Police then conducted a felony stop and arrested both occupants.

Ontra Brooks, 51, of Lima, was the alleged driver. He is facing charges of petty theft and failure to comply. He was incarcerated in the Hancock County Jail.

Kyra Bennett, 30, of Lima, is facing charges of petty theft. She was released on her own recognizance.