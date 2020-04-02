Shopping Angels deliver groceries to the elderly

Shopping Angels is an international program designed to provide services to those populations deemed at-risk for COVID-19 virus.

There are more than 3,000 volunteers helping to ease the uncertainty, anxiety, and fear surrounding this pandemic.

They are volunteering their time to physically go and pick up groceries or other shopping necessities for those who are at-risk. The delivery service is free.

The coordinator says all safety precautions are followed, they never enter the residence and they wear gloves and masks. For more information call 614-664-9155

