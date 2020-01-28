Shot spotter technology leads to more arrests for TPD

The City of Toledo is seven months into using is new "shot spotter" technology, which can detect and locate gunshots in real time.

Now, officials are starting to assess how its helping to fight gun violence in the community.

The system, which went live June 25, will send an alert to police once it detects a gunshot, pinpointing the exact location of where the shot was fired.

During the time shot spotter has been in use, Toledo Police say more than 36 guns have been taken off the streets, and in that same time period, the system has led to 50 arrests.

The statistics show that before shot spotter was installed, only about 20 percent of gunfire was being called into police. And while the system has led to more arrests, TPD says it does not replace local residents calling 911 with information on shootings.

When officers respond to shots fired calls via the shot spotter, they distribute placards to residents in the area who may have heard something.

"That's really discouraging and disheartening for citizens who live in that neighborhood and they're hearing these gunshots all the time and for whatever reason, they're choosing not to call 911," Toledo Police Lt. Kellie Lenhardt said. "So, the shot spotter has been an excellent tool to dispatch officers to live gunfire that's outside."

It's important to note, the exact location of shot spotter coverage cannot be revealed, nor can what the devices look like, because of safety purposes.